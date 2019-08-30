Delhi: PM Modi, Guj CM to inaugurate Garvi Gujarat Bhavan on Sept 2

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani will be inaugurating the 'Garvi Gujarat Bhavan' in New Delhi on September 2.

The new building situated at Akbar Road has been built by the Gujarat government.

Sharing details of the inaugural event, Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel said that ministers from Centre, state government, MLAs and senior officials will attend the inauguration ceremony.

"Garvi Gujarat Bhavan is equipped with many traditional and modern artefacts and technologies. It will serve as a home for Gujaratis in Delhi far from Gujarat. It will represent the culture, craft, and cuisine of Gujarat in a modern yet traditional way," he said at a press conference in Gandhinagar on Thursday.The building has been built at a cost of Rs 131 crore. It has been constructed keeping in mind the rising needs of better office space to serve the people better, Patel said.The central government granted an area of 7066 square metres for the same and the cost for the new building has been borne by Gujarat government.While the old Gujarat Bhavan at Chanakyapuri will continue to function, the new structure is built on an area of 20,325 square meters and have 19 suite rooms, 59 regular rooms, a restaurant, a public dining hall, a business centre, a souvenir shop, a multi-purpose hall, conference hall, four lounges, a gymnasium, a yoga centre, a terrace garden and a library.On the occasion, the Gujarat government will be organising a cultural program at Vigyan Bhavan. (ANI)