Delhi: Police apprehends close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday apprehended a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, following a shoot out in south-west Delhi's Dwarka area early morning today.



The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, a resident of Najafgarh.

He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR region, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap for Rathi, who was to commit a crime in Dwarka Sector-23. As the suspect approached the area on a motorcycle, police attempted to stop him, but he sped past them.

After repeated warnings, a shootout occurred between Rathi and the special cell of Delhi Police, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was taken to a hospital, police said.

A pistol and three cartridges were seized from the suspect and no police officer was injured during the encounter.

Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

