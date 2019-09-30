  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Delhi: Police apprehends close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan

Delhi: Police apprehends close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan

Last Updated: Mon, Sep 30, 2019 10:56 hrs

Accused Kuldeep Rathi, a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, who was nabbed by Delhi Police on Monday.

New Delhi [India], Sept 30 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Monday apprehended a close associate of gangster Kapil Sangwan, following a shoot out in south-west Delhi's Dwarka area early morning today.


The accused has been identified as Kuldeep Rathi, a resident of Najafgarh.
He was wanted in several cases of murder, attempt to murder, extortion and kidnapping in Delhi-NCR region, police said.
Acting on a tip-off, the police had laid a trap for Rathi, who was to commit a crime in Dwarka Sector-23. As the suspect approached the area on a motorcycle, police attempted to stop him, but he sped past them.
After repeated warnings, a shootout occurred between Rathi and the special cell of Delhi Police, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury on his leg and was taken to a hospital, police said.
A pistol and three cartridges were seized from the suspect and no police officer was injured during the encounter.
Further investigation into the matter is on. (ANI)

talking point on sify news

Latest Features