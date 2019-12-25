Delhi: Police apprehends teenage boy for kidnapping minor girl

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended a teenage boy from Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri Jhuggi Jhopdi cluster here for allegedly kidnapping a minor girl and trying to force her to marry him.

The arrest was made in connection with a kidnapping case filed at Barakhamba Road police station on the basis of a complaint received by the family of the girl, police said in a statement on Wednesday.



According to the police, the accused boy is a drug addict.

"An FIR under Section 363 (kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered on the complaint of the mother of the victim. She stated that her daughter aged 15 years was missing since November 20, 2019," the statement said.

Police said that the complainant also mentioned about a suspect from Bengali Market area.

"During the course of the investigation, input was received that alleged accused along with victim girl was hiding in the Mangolpuri-Sultanpuri JJ cluster. A team was constituted and the alleged CCL (child in conflict with the law) was apprehended and the abducted minor girl was recovered," it added.

The boy was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) and sent to an observation home for further proceedings. (ANI)

