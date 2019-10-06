Delhi: Police arrest father, two sons for stabbing man in Rajouri Garden

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Police arrested one man along with his two sons for allegedly stabbing a man in a shop located in Rajouri Garden here.

According to police, a PCR call was received at Rajouri Garden Police Station on Saturday, informing that one person had allegedly stabbed three to four persons with a sword.



"After receiving the PCR call, we visited the spot and learned that a quarrel had taken place in a shop here between two parties. The clash occurred between one Suraj, his father Dhruv Chand Pathak and one Shiv Charan along with his sons. A case was registered in this matter and police teams were sent to trace Shiv Charan and his sons. We have arrested three accused -- Shiv Charan along with his sons Sushil and Anit. They have been booked under murder charges," said a police official.

"Suraj got injured during the clash and he was taken to GGS Hospital. Later he was shifted to DDU Hospital. He died during the treatment," the official added. (ANI)

