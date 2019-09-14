Delhi: Police arrest quack for practicing allopathy without qualification

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Delhi Police on Saturday arrested a quack doctor for allegedly running an allopathic medicine clinic without medical qualification. An FIR has been registered against the accused under the Delhi Medical Act.

The accused, identified as Madan Thakur, is a resident of Gali Jatan Pahari Dheeraj area of Sadar Bazar.

The Chief District Medical Officer of the Central District had conducted an inspection at Thakur's clinic.



After an inquiry, the Delhi Medical Council ordered the closure of the clinic and also lodged an FIR against the accused under Section 27 of the Delhi Medical Act 1997. (ANI)

