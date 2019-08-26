Delhi: Police arrests tailor for sexually assaulting minor

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Delhi Police on Monday arrested one person for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl from Najafgarh area.

The accused, identified as Pawan Kumar, aged 20 years, is a resident of Delhi and a tailor by profession, the police said.

A team from Najafgarh police station swung to action on Friday after getting a complaint about the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl.



"A team comprising of Sub-Inspector Ravinder, constable Prem and constable Mukesh was constituted under the leadership of Inspector Sunil, SHO Najafgarh and under the close supervision of ACP Najafgarh Vijay Singh Yadav, who reached the place of incident and collected information," the police said.

After analyzing CCTV footage of the area, the police identified the accused and arrested him from Baprola area.

During the interrogation, police also found that the accused was involved in many other similar cases.

"The accused has revealed during interrogation that he has assaulted 3-4 minor girls in the same manner in the last 4-5 days. We are also getting more complaints of similar nature against him," police said.

A case was registered by the police under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused has been sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

