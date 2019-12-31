Delhi: Police detain Cong leaders protesting against CAA, rising unemployment

New Delhi [India], Dec 31 (ANI): Police on Tuesday detained the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Subhash Chopra, former MP PC Chacko and other party leaders and workers while they were staging a protest against the Centre and the state government.

The Congress leaders were protesting against the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), blaming them for economic distress, rising unemployment, price rise, and divisive CAA.

The Congress leaders also accused them of misleading the people living in unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters."A large number of Congress workers and leaders under the leadership of DPCC president Subhash Chopra sat on a 'Samuhik Upwaas' opposite the Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan, near Regal building, Connaught Place," a statement by the party said.According to the statement, there was a clash between the party leaders, workers and the police, which was trying to stop the protest following which the leaders and workers were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station."The country and the capital are witnessing turmoil and volatile times following the BJP government's bid to force the Citizenship Amendment Act on the people, which has virtually set the country aflame," said Chopra, addressing the party workers. (ANI)