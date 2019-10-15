Delhi: Police seize illegal firecrackers from Narela factory

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The city police on Monday seized illegal firecrackers and raw material in huge quantity from a godown and factory in the Narela area here.

The police caught a tempo carrying firecrackers which led to the discovery of the location of the factory.

Local police caught one tempo carrying firecrackers. Later on, the factory and godown were also located. A huge quantity of firecrackers and raw material from Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Narela was also seized.



Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

