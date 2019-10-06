Delhi: PWD makes mobile app to spot damaged roads, potholes

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): Public Works Department (PWD) has developed a customised application named 'Commcare' to spot waterlogged, damaged roads in Delhi.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj told ANI that around 50 MLAs and 50 PWD civil engineers will do a survey of 25 kilometers long road stretches each and will inform the authorities about the same through the mobile application.

"The MLAs and engineers while conducting the survey will upload the images of the uneven stretches and damaged roads in the application. Each MLA has been given a separate username and password to upload the pictures on Commcare," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.Notably, around 1,200 kilometers of roads in the national capital, with a width of 60 meters or more, come under the PWD.Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday also shared a couple of posts by the MLAs conducting a survey on the Delhi roads.He also lauded the MLAs for making such moves in the direction of development."All the MLAs and some ministers are on the streets today. They are taking note of the damaged roads in the national capital. Damaged roads will be identified and repaired immediately. Roads in the national capital should be in proper order. This is for the first time that the government has taken such an initiative. I am proud of my MLAs who are working hard to serve the public," the Delhi CM tweeted. (ANI)