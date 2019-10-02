Delhi: Rahul leads 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined hordes of party leaders and workers, as the party organised a 'Padyatra' in the national capital, with an aim to redeem 'Gandhiji, Gandhism and Gandhi's India' today's world.

Rahul arrived at Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office, from where he joined the party's foot march, travelling along with thousands of party workers.

Gandhi scion walked with enthusiastic volunteers and party workers who were seen chanting slogans and waving the flags of India and Congress.Hundreds of participants in the yatra were holding placards with messages on Gandhi's teachings and raising slogans hailing the great leader.Around 150 youth Congress leaders present in the yatra were also dressed as Mahatma Gandhi to give the message of Gandhi's values to their generation. They sported Gandhi's trademark dhoti and spectacles and walked along with the march.Sharing details of the march, Congress tweeted, "The Padyatra aims to redeem Gandhiji, Gandhism and Gandhi's India in our country today."The Gandhi Sandesh Yatra is a part of week-long events that the party is organising to mark Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. Today's march in National capital began from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat. The distance between the two places is approximately three kilometres."As some want to destroy Gandhi's ideology our Youth Congress leaders have taken this initiative. Gandhi ji was not a person but a power, who contributed the most for India' independence," a Congress leader said.It can be noted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading a similar foot march in Lucknow to (ANI)