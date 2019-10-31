Delhi: Rider sets bike ablaze after being towed away by police

New Delhi [India], Oct 31 (ANI): A man on Thursday set ablaze his bike after it was towed away by the police from Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking, police said.

Mukesh, a resident of the city, set his bike on fire after having a heated argument with the officials concerned over the towing.



"The vehicle was towed away by an assistant sub-inspector from Khoka Market on Mandir Marg in Saket for obstructive parking. The vehicle was brought to a temporary holding area in Pushp Vihar," police said in a statement.

Police said that Mukesh reached the spot after some time and started misbehaving with traffic police staff, following which he put his bike on fire.

"Mukesh was under the influence of alcohol," police said.

The person was arrested and a case has been registered in the matter. (ANI)

