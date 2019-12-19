Delhi: Road 13A closed due to public agitation over CAA

New Delhi [India], Dec 19 (ANI): The Road No. 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Kunj would be closed for traffic movement due to public agitation over Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), said the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday.

People coming from Noida, Uttar Pradesh have been advised to take the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway or Akshardham road to reach Delhi.



The Parliament had passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019 last week and it became an act after receiving assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

Since then, protests have erupted in various regions of the country, including the North East over the amended citizenship law.

On Sunday, a violent clash had erupted between the Delhi Police and students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, leaving several injured.

The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)