Delhi: Robber who opened fire at police during chase arrested

New Delhi [India], Dec 13 (ANI): Police have arrested a man who was committing robbery with three other thieves and who also fired bullets at a police team during the chase here on Friday.

The accused is identified as Waleem, aged 28 years and resident of Loni in Ghaziabad. Police said he is previously involved in several cases of heinous crimes.

One loaded pistol with two live rounds and pulsar bike has been recovered. The injured accused has been shifted to Hedgewar hospital.Police said, "At about 6 pm while patrolling by Police Station Laxmi Nagar staff, four armed robbers on two motorcycles were seen committing robbery at gunpoint near ITO Vikas Marg towards Geeta colony."After seeing police, they started fleeing and also fired in the air to discourage the police party from chasing them.Meanwhile, the police team followed one motorcycle with two riders escaping towards the Geeta Colony flyover and another bike went towards Thokar Number 13.The accused fired 3 rounds towards the police party, thereafter Sub-Inspector Rahul fired in self-defence and one bullet hit the left leg of the accused. Another accused escaped taking advantage of darkness.Police said, a case under appropriate sections 186,353,307 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and an investigation is underway.Further efforts are being made to apprehend his associates, the police added. (ANI)