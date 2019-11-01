Delhi: SAD organises candle march in solidarity with 1984 riot victims

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday held a candle march in support of the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots here.

Present at the march, Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal attacked Congress and accused it of protecting the people responsible for the massacre.



"Thirty-five years ago, Gandhi family was responsible for the killing of thousands of Sikh brothers and sisters. They have protected the culprits. Whenever their government comes, they stop the enquiries," he alleged.

"Since the Special Investigation Team has been formed, Sajjan Kumar, 2 MLAs and 10 councillors of Congress have been jailed and even now 100 cases are there in courts," Badal added.

The march saw widespread participation from Sikh Community in Delhi, including senior SAD leaders like Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

"It will go on till all the culprits are behind the bars," said Badal. (ANI)

