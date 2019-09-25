Delhi: Satellite phone, messenger seized from foreign nationals at IGI Airport

New Delhi [India], Sept (ANI): CISF personnel on Wednesday seized a satellite phone and a satellite messenger from two foreign nationals at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here.

The phone was seized from a Canadian national Juan C Arcila who was bound for Vancouver by Air Canada.

"On September 25, at about 0252 hrs, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Security Hold Area of terminal-3, IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected a satellite phone (Qualcomm) from the hand baggage of a foreign passenger namely Mr Juan C Arcila (Canadian National), bound for Vancouver by Air Canada flight No.AC-045 (STD-0455 hrs)," an official release said.



In another incident, a satellite messenger was recovered from Israel national Jonathan Kesner who was on his way to Kathmandu.

"On September 25 at about 0530 hrs, during Pre-Embarkation Security Check at Security Hold Area of terminal-3, IGI Airport, CISF personnel detected a satellite messenger (Garmin MINI) from the hand baggage of a foreign passenger namely Mr Jonathan Kesner (Israel National), bound for Kathmandu by Air India flight No.AI-213 (STD-0725 hrs)," the release said.

Satellite phones and satellite messengers are banned in India, it said.

The passengers were handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action in the matter. (ANI)

