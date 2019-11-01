Delhi: SDMC grants permission for celebration of Chhath Puja

New Delhi [India], Nov 1 (ANI): South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Thursday allowed to hold SDMC Park for the celebration of Chhath Puja.

"The competent authority has allowed holding SDMC park for a celebration of Chhath Puja at near house no. J-3, DDA Flat, Kalkaji," Deputy Director (Horticulture), South Zone, SDMC said in a letter to SDM, Kalkaji.

The permission has been granted under the condition that the concern RWA will submit NOC to this office that RWA has no objection to holding the rituals related to the festival in SDMC park near J-3, DDA Flat Kalkaji.



The digging in the park should be made on a temporary basis and the same will be restored after completion of Chhath Puja, the letter stated.

This comes after a scuffle broke out between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Kalkaji here on Thursday regarding the organisation of Chhath Puja in one of the parks.

AAP Spokesperson and MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj accused BJP of creating problems even though permission had been taken for conducting Chhath Puja in the said park.

"The BJP workers are protesting that Chhath Puja should not take place in Kalkaji. Chhath Puja has been organised here for several years. For the past three years, Chhath has been organised here by the Delhi government," Bharadwaj said. He added that the police personnel manhandled AAP workers. (ANI)

