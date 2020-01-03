Delhi: Security beefed up at Jama Masjid as precautionary measure

New Delhi [India], Jan 3 (ANI): Amid continuing protests against the amended citizenship law in various parts of Delhi, security was beefed up at Jama Masjid here in view of Friday prayers.

Security personnel have been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure to avoid tensions as thousands assemble at the Jama Masjid to offer Friday prayers.



The police said that nobody has sought permission today to hold any protest in the area.

Since the enactment of CAA on December 12 last year, protests have erupted in various parts of the country including in the national capital.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

