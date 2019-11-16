Delhi: Senior Congress leaders hold meeting to discuss economic slowdown, vegetable price rise

New Delhi [India], Nov 16 (ANI): All India Congress Committee (AICC) office-bearers including party secretaries, State Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislative Party leaders on Saturday participated in a meeting being held at Congress war room in New Delhi.



The meeting which is being held at 15 Gurudwara Rakabganj Road (GRG) is being attended by senior Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi, Mukul Wasnik, Asha Kumari, K Suresh, Sunil Jhakkar, Ashok Gehlot, Anand Sharma among others.

According to the leaders attending the meeting, discussions will be held over the economic situation in the country and rising prices of different vegetables.

Elaborating over the agenda of the meeting, Congress leader Harish Rawat said: "The condition of the country's economy has reached a worrisome state. It has become a matter of concern for all."

"We will discuss the problems being faced by the people starting from unemployment to rising prices of tomatoes and onions," another Congress leader said. (ANI)

