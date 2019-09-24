Delhi: Seven arrested for employing unfair practices in IAF recruitment exam

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI):Delhi Police has arrested seven individuals in connection with use of unfair practices in a recruitment examination conducted by the Air Force (IAF).

"The IAF had conducted X-Y Group Examination in the online mode for recruitment of constables a few days back. Seven men were found giving the exam with the help of a particular software. They were later arrested," Police said.



The Delhi Police has informed IAF about the case which has started an internal investigation of the matter.

Further investigation is on. (ANI)

