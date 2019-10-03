Delhi: Shivakumar's brother, DK Suresh appears before ED

New Delhi [India], Oct 3 (ANI): Congress MP DK Suresh, whose brother DK Shivakumar is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with money laundering case, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday.

This comes two days after the Delhi court extended Congress leader Shivakumar's judicial custody till October 15.





The court had allowed the ED to interrogate Shivakumar on October 4 and 5 in the Tihar Jail.



The leader was arrested by the agency on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail on September 17. Prior to that, he was in ED's custody for 14 days.



He was produced before the court yesterday on the culmination of his remand period.



The money laundering case was registered against him by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion, hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

