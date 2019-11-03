Delhi: Signature Bridge will remain closed from Nov 5 to 14

New Delhi [India], Nov 3 (ANI): In an advisory, Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday stated that the old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila routes will be highly congested in the coming days as the Signature Bridge will remain closed from November 5 to 14.

Delhi Traffic Police in the advisory stated, "As requested by Delhi Tourism and Transport Development Corporation Ltd, Signature Bridge will be completely closed from the intervening night of November 4 and 5 till intervening night of November 14 and 15, for the removal of temporary platforms and tower cranes."

"Due to this, old Wazirabad Bridge, Khajuri Chowk and Majnu Ka Tila will be highly congested," the advisory read.According to the advisory, the general public and commuters who want to go to trans Yamuna are advised to use alternative routes--Yamuna Bridge, Kashmere Gate, Iron Bridge (Loha Pul), Geeta Colony flyover, Vikas Marg, NH-24 to reach their destination."It is strongly advised to avoid old Wazirabad Pul, Majnu Ka Tila and Khajuri Chowk route during these days," the advisory read.On Saturday the Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic, told ANI that his department has suggested to shut down the Signature Bridge till Odd-Even continues in Delhi.A letter received by the Traffic Police from the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Department, said: "Traffic Police needs 12 hours for 15-20 days for completely removing the crane and ladder, which was used for the observatory decks on top of pylons from the site and hence the traffic on the bridge can not be allowed during this period."The request was given in June and now the Traffic Police has given the proposed date for closing of the signature bridge. (ANI)