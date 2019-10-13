Delhi: Sonia Gandhi performs rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' on Valmiki Jayanti

New Delhi [India], Oct 13 (ANI): Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday performed rituals of 'Shobha Yatra' of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti from her residence here.

Every year the 'Shobha Yatra' is flagged off from Gandhi's residence to Valmiki Temple in the national capital. A large number of Congress workers participated in the 'yatra.'Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to wish the people on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. He said that the messages of Valmiki are the pillar of social justice, which will always inspire everyone."Many congratulations on Valmiki Jayanti. The great ideas of Maharishi Valmiki are the seed element of our historical journey, on which our tradition and culture have flourished. His messages, which are the pillars of social justice, will always inspire us all," reads the tweet in Hindi.



Valmiki Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki. (ANI)