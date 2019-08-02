Delhi: Speaker disqualifies rebel AAP MLA Kapil Mishra

New Delhi [India], Aug 2 (ANI): Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday disqualified rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra, who had campaigned for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Lok Sabha elections, under the anti-defection law on grounds of defection.

He took the decision on a complaint by AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier seeking Mishra's disqualification on grounds of defection.

"Kapil Mishra, the Respondent in this case, an elected Member of the Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, elected from Karawal Nagar, Constituency No. 70 has become subject to disqualification under Paragraph 2 (1) (a) of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution," read a statement from the Assembly.The disqualification of Mishra takes effect from January 27, 2019. The Karawal Nagar Assembly constituency seat has fallen vacant now.Unhappy with the decision, Mishra in a statement said, "A patriot on one side and 'tukde tukde' gang on the other - I was standing with whole Delhi. This order won't last for even a day in court. I will move court against this undemocratic, illegal order, which dishonours Assembly and people."He had campaigned for Modi during the general elections and urged people in Delhi to vote for BJP in all the seven Lok Sabha seats.In his statement, Mishra said that now he will run "60 seats for Modi" campaign during Assembly elections in Delhi."The way this matter was heard, verdict was pronounced amidst the hearing and I was not allowed to put forth any witness and facts," Mishra said.He said the way law was violated in this case, this has happened for the first time. (ANI)