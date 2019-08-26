Delhi: Special Cell of Police busts international syndicate of fake Indian currency, one arrested

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The Special Cell has busted an international syndicate of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) by arresting a Nepal national who was the key supplier of FICN with Rs 5.5 lakh fake currency, a press release by the Delhi Police on Monday read.

"A team of Special Cell led by Inspector Ishwar Singh under the supervision of ACP, Attar Singh has busted an international syndicate indulging in the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in Delhi NCR, Bihar and other parts of India. FICN amounting to Rs 5.50 lakhs has been recovered from the arrested Nepal national namely, Aslam Ansari alias Gultan aged 27 years," the release by Delhi police read."FICN was smuggled in India from Pakistan via Raxol border through Indo-Nepal border as revealed by the arrested accused," the release added.The accused was arrested on August 24 at the Nehru Place Bus Terminal at around 3 pm with 275 fake currency notes of Rs 2,000 denomination where he had arrived to meet and deliver the said notes to one of his contacts, according to the press release.During the course of the interrogation, Ansari revealed that his syndicate had smuggled FICN amounting to Rs one crore during the last one year period.Further investigation in the matter to identify the source of the FICN and its receivers in India is underway. (ANI)