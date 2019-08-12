Delhi: Sukhbir Singh Badal meets Lt Guv Anil Baijal

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, Anil Baijal, at the latter's residence on Monday.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of reports of the demolition of Ravidas Temple in Delhi under the orders of Supreme Court.



Earlier in the day, in an official statement, Badal had vowed to take up the issue with the Central government.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had on Sunday sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to resolve the issue. (ANI)

