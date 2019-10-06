Delhi: Thousands of devotees throng CR Park pandal on Durga Ashtami

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI): CR Park's pujo celebrations are known to be one of the best Durga Pujas across the national capital and is a major attraction each year.

The area which is famously known as mini-Kolkata is an amalgamation of bright colours and native culture.

On the occasion of Durga Ashtami, scores of devotees dolled up in colourful traditional attire and gathered at a pandal to offer prayers to Goddess Durga.



Some of the people were also playing conch shell during the 'aarti' and children were also seen chanting mantras.

Durga Ashtami or Maha Ashtami, is one of the most auspicious days of five days long Durga Puja Festival.

The day begins with pushpanjali and aarti in Durga Puja pandals. On this day, it is believed that Goddess opens her third eye and showers blessings on her devotees. (ANI)

