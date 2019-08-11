Delhi: Three arrested for hitting cops, snatching their service pistols

New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): Three persons including a minor were arrested for allegedly hitting two Delhi Police constables with a car and snatching their service pistols in Rohini area of the national capital, said police.

The incident took place in the intervening night of August 9-10 when constable Kavinder and constable Rajesh of Aman Vihar police station were on patrolling duty in Sector-20 Rohini.

During the patrolling, both constables received a tip-off that three persons are recceing the area in a white car since long. Reacting on the information received, both constables reached the spot in order to check. Seeing the police, the suspects fled from the spot.Suspecting of something serious, both constables followed the three persons. In an attempt to threaten the police, the accused drove the car towards them.As a precaution measure, the constables took out their pistols and warned the accused to stop the car. But the driver identified as Lala of sector 20 Rohini tried to hit them.Constable Kavinder managed to escape from being hit by the car. The accused grabbed constable's pistol and dragged him for a fair distance. The constable has received injuries.The constable informed the seniors and five teams were constituted under SHO Harinder Singh and under the overall supervision of Aman Vihar ACP, Somender Tyagi. Several raids were carried out and all three accused were arrested by the police.A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the police. (ANI)