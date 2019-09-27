Delhi: Three arrested for stabbing man to death

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Police on Friday claimed to have solved a blind murder case within 12 hours of the case getting registered at the Sagarpur police station. Three people have been arrested in connection with the case.

"The Sagarpur police received information about a person getting stabbed by some unknown people on Wednesday. After scanning the CCTV footage installed on the street where the incident took place they succeeded in identifying the accused," said DCP South West, Devendra Arya.



Later, on specific information, a raid was conducted at Shivpuri Kallad, West Sagarpur, and two accused were arrested. The two were identified as Ramesh alias Chitmal (21) and Rahul (19) of West Sagarpur.

Police have recovered the mobile phone of the deceased from one of the accused, Rahul.

"On their disclosure, the third accused namely Sunil Sharma alias Kalu (22) of Uttam Nagar was also arrested from Vardhman Plaza and the weapon used in committing the crime was also recovered from his possession," he added.

On Thursday all the three accused assembled near Arya Samaj Mandir, Hans Park, at around 4.25 am and committed the crime. They then took out the purse and mobile phone of the deceased and fled the spot, police said. (ANI)

