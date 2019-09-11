Delhi: Three arrested with 10 kg heroin in Rohini

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested three persons for possessing 10 kg heroin being peddled to Rohini from Manipur.

The three accused were identified as Jai Chand Saxena (31), Sonu Goswami (26) and Shyam (25), who are residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The market value of the cache is approximately Rs 30 crore.



"The heroin was suspected to be peddled from Manipur through Naxal heartland of Jharkhand. The contraband was being trafficked in a Hyundai Verna car purchased for the same purpose from Jharkhand. The arrest was effected from Sector-11 in Rohini," DCP Special Cell, Manishi Chandra said.

"The main supplier is suspected to be operating from Naxal affected areas of Jharkhand. Efforts are underway to nab him," he added. (ANI)

