Delhi: Toddler dies after being accidently hit by stick with iron nail on it

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): A five-month-old baby on Wednesday succumbed to his injury after an iron nail pierced his forehead while his father was allegedly beating his mother with a stick inside the house in the national capital.

The child was rushed to the medical center on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday for the first aid. The toddler was recovering and was fine until Tuesday but soon his condition became worse.



His parents again rushed him to the medical center where medicos found the child's condition critical and referred him to Max Hospital.

The post-mortem report is yet to come but the doctors say that the toddler died due to blood clotting in the brain.

The father of the deceased is absconding and the police is making efforts to nab him. (ANI)

