Delhi: Traders threaten to shut shops in Connaught Place during Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): Traders at Connaught Place here on Wednesday threatened to shut their shops protesting against Delhi government's decision to close some roads and parking zones for a four-day laser show to celebrate Diwali.

The traders say that the event will deter people from shopping as fewer parking spaces will be available for them.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that Delhi government would organise "pollution-free" Diwali celebration in a grand manner at Connaught Place from October 26 to 29. The celebration will feature laser shows and cultural activities from 6 pm to 10 pm."A chain snatching incident happened this morning. How can we allow the government to keep the parking spaces one kilometre away from here! As a woman, I will not feel safe. Instead of this, I would rather keep my shop closed," said another women protestor."We are not against the Laser show, but they should have informed us. They have taken our parking spaces which will affect the customers. When there will be no parking space, there will be fewer customers. We are the biggest stakeholders here and we only don't know what is happening here," Vikram Badhwar, General Secretary, New Delhi Traders Association told ANI.He further claimed that it is a breach of security of the people who will attend the event as they would have to walk for a kilometre to access their vehicle. "An encounter took place this morning. Now will you walk one kilometre to your car in the night in conditions like these," he added."Our customers mostly arrive in their own vehicle. Kejriwalji today said that our profit will get double due to the show. Can they guarantee it? They are not auditing the illegal stalls put up by the small vendors in the place but they are just hammering our profits. We rather keep our shops shut," said another protestor.The protestors further requested Kejriwal to arrange the laser show in a different location other than Connaught Place. (ANI)