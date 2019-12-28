Delhi: Two held for impersonating Home Ministry officials to extort money from Haryana Minister

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Two people were held by a special cell of Delhi Police for allegedly impersonating Home Ministry officials to try and extort money from a Haryana Minister Ranjeet Singh, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Upkar Singh and Jagtar Singh.

Police said the duo was held after a complaint was received alleging that the two were trying to extort money from Ranjeet Singh in the name of a Union Minister.



The cell phones of the accused are being examined to get more information, police said. (ANI)

