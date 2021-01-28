Delhi: Udyog Vihar, Central Secretariat metro stations to remain closed tomorrow due to Beating Retreat ceremony

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), on Thursday, informed Udyog Bhavan and Central Secretariat metro stations will be closed from 2 pm to 6:30 pm on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony.



Interchange facility, however, will be available at Central Secretariat.

"Beating Retreat Update Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan metro stations will be closed from 2:00 PM to 6:30 PM on 29 January 2021. Interchange facility will be available at Central Secretariat," DMRC tweeted.

The ceremony, held on January 29 each year, marks the culmination of the four-day-long Republic Day celebrations.

The Beating Retreat ceremony of 2021 is scheduled to witness flavours of Indian tunes on Friday, January 29, with as many as 26 performances at the historic Vijay Chowk scheduled to enthral spectators with captivating and foot-tapping music of the bands from the Army, the Navy, the Air Force and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF).

This year, 15 Military bands and 15 Pipes and Drums Bands from Regimental Centres and Battalions are participating in 'Beating the Retreat ceremony'. (ANI)

