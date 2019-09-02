Delhi: Vehicle rams into pedestrians in Model Town area, 1 injured

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): In a chilling incident, a man driving a car rammed into a crowd of people in Model Town area on Sunday night and attempted to plough through them leaving one pedestrian injured.

The entire incident was captured on camera and was seen on social media.

The accused is yet to be identified.

Police said they have recorded a statement of the victim, identified as Kamal and registered a case of rash driving under Sections 279 and 337 of the Indian Penal Code.



The accused and the vehicle are currently being tracked by the Delhi police.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

