Delhi: Vijay Goel protests against car rationing scheme, drives odd-numbered vehicle on even day

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): BJP leader Vijay Goel on Monday drove an odd-numbered vehicle on the roads of Delhi in protest against the provisions of the odd-even scheme which has come into force since today morning.

As per the regulations, today's day is marked for the even-numbered vehicle, however, Goel chose to drive an odd-numbered vehicle in order to express his protest against the car rationing scheme.Speaking to reporters he said, 'This scheme is just a gimmick, they (Delhi govt) themselves say pollution is due to stubble burning, then how does this scheme help? I am ready to pay the fine for violation."Earlier on Sunday, Goel had said that he will hold a symbolic protest against the Odd-Even scheme of the Delhi government and will ride through the streets of Delhi on Monday in his car to oppose the move.He had termed the scheme as an "election stunt" and a "drama".The odd-even scheme, a flagship programme of the AAP government, will be in force until November 15. It entails private vehicles with registration numbers ending with odd digits to be allowed on odd dates and those with even digits on even dates.Delhi is currently reeling under severe air pollution as the air quality is dipping to hazardous levels across the national capital. (ANI)