Delhi: Voting underway for JNUSU elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Voting for the Jawaharlal Nehru Student Union (JNUSU) elections commenced on Friday morning at the university campus in Delhi.

A large number of students lined up at the voting centre to cast their votes for various posts of the student union.

According to the students, issues like facilities at the library and hostels will play a huge role in deciding the outcomes of the election.A third-year student, Shahid said," The elections of JNU are in itself celebrated as a festival.""There are many issues in the elections. We cannot study in the library for 24 hours anymore, there is cut in library funds and also there are lots of issues in facilities at the hostels," he added.Another student, Lakshmi alleged that the students were facing issues while voting under the ballot paper system."In the voting booth, we have been provided with a sequence of names without their corresponding party. It is not easy to remember the names of all the party candidates," she claimed.This year, 14 candidates are under the fray for the posts of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary. The election results will be declared on September 8. (ANI)