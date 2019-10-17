Delhi: Wanted criminal injured in shoot out, arrested

Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A notorious robber wanted in many cases of robbery and snatching was injured during shoot out in Rohini area of Delhi on late Wednesday.

"The criminal identified as Raj Kumar is an active snatcher operating in the vicinity of Pitampura, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden etc. He has been previously involved in 18 cases of robbery and snatching in Mangolpuri and South Rohini", DCP Special Cell Sanjeev Yadav said in a statement.



The accused was arrested after being shot in his leg.

He was also wanted in two cases of Police Station Begumpur lodged in June this year under sections 392/34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under section 25 of Arms Act. (ANI)

