Delhi: Woman shot dead, police apprehends husband

New Delhi [India], Sept 11 (ANI): Delhi Police have apprehended a man whose wife was allegedly shot dead at her residence in Vishwas Nagar here on Wednesday.

According to a police statement, she was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced brought dead.

The weapon of offence has been seized and the husband has been apprehended, police said in a statement.



The police said they were informed about the incident after which police reached the spot and the visited the hospital.

"On the basis of enquiry and inspection of site scene, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code and several relevant Sections of Arms Act," the statement said. (ANI)

