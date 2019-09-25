Delhi: Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt meets Haryana BJP chief ahead of Assembly polls

New Delhi [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Olympic medalist and champion wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt met Haryana BJP Chief Subhash Barala in the national capital on Wednesday.

The meeting comes ahead of the ticket distribution for the crucial assembly polls in the state.

The Olympian is considered close to the ruling dispensation but is yet to formally join BJP.



While BJP looked keen to welcome the wrestler into its ever-growing fold, Dutt maintained that he is yet to resign from his current assignment as an officer with Haryana police.

Speaking to ANI, Dutt said, "I cannot join as of now, I am yet to resign from my post." (ANI)

