Delhi: 1 killed, 4 injured as DTC cluster bus rams into traffic police booth, driver absconding

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi.



Two police and one traffic police personnel were among those injured. The bus driver is absconding.

As per a Delhi Police officer, "Road accident took place near Sarai Rohilla. Additional Sub-Inspector Govind, inspector Rishipal, Rohini Traffic Circle inspector Kishan Kumar were injured in the accident when the DTC cluster bus entered the traffic police booth. One person who died in the accident, has not been identified yet. The name of the other injured person is Ram Kumar. A total of five people have been injured."

"As per the preliminary investigation, it seems that the brakes failed. The bus driver is absconding from the spot," the official added.

Further probe in the matter is underway. (ANI)

