Delhi: 1 killed as Mercedes rams into Scooty

The car driver fled from the accident site and efforts were on to arrest him.

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) In a hit and run case, a man was killed after a speeding Mercedes car rammed into his Scooty in South West Delhi's Vasant Vihar, police said on Friday.

Police said that they received a call of an accident at 11.45 p.m. on Thursday after which the police team reached the spot.

"The deceased has been identified as Antony Joseph who was riding the scooty. He was a domestic help and was killed on the spot," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner o of Police.

The police said that they have identified the accused and efforts were on to arrest him.

--IANS

