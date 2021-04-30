Delhi: 2 arrested for black marketing of Remdesivir, 10 vials seized

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested two people involved in black marketing of Remdesivir injections and recovered 10 vials of Remdesivir from them, the police said on Friday.



Giving information about the case, the police said the team of Sarojini Nagar police station was deployed and arrested the accused who used to sell these injections in the black market at higher prices and earn huge differences. They have a set network of persons who used to supply the injections on demand.

The accused have been identified as Abhishek Kumar, who works as housekeeping staff at Safdurjung hospital and Pramod Kumar, who works as brutsmate pharmacy suppliers.

"The accused have disclosed that they are operating in Delhi-NCR and supplying Remdesivir at exorbitant prices of Rs 35000-50000 per piece," the police said.

The police further said that teams are raiding in Delhi and NCR to nab the co-accused persons and to recover more vials that have been illegally procured by the gang.

A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and 3 Epidemic Diseases Act at Sarojini Nagar police station.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

