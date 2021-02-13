Delhi: 3 more arrested in connection with R-Day violence

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): Three more people have been arrested in connection with the violence that took place during the farmers' tractor rally in Delhi's Burari area on January 26, police said.



The accused have been identified as Sukhmeet Singh (35), Gundeep Singh (33) and Harvinder Singh (32).

Three accused were earlier arrested on February 10 in connection with the violence. The police had also arrested eight people in connection with an attack on police personnel during the violent protest at Burari ground.

So far, a total of 14 now people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

On Republic Day, during the tractor march by farmers to protest against the three farm laws, protestors violated the agreement about the route to be taken and entered central Delhi after forcibly removing barricades. Several policemen were injured in the violence and vehicles were damaged.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Special Cell of Delhi police has arrested actor-turned-activist Deep Sidhu for his alleged involvement in 26 January violence in the national capital

The investigation into the Republic Day violence is being conducted at three levels - local police, Special Cell, and Crime Branch.

Farmers have been protesting at the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)