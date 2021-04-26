Delhi again sees highest single-day toll with 380 deaths, reports 20,201 new COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): Delhi on Monday reported 20,201 new COVID-19 cases and 380 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic. This is the fifth successive day the metropolis has seen the highest daily fatalities due to coronavirus.



A Delhi Health Department bulletin said the total coronavirus cases count in the city has gone up to 10,47,916 and the death toll has gone up to 14,628. The positivity rate in Delhi is 35.02 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.40 per cent.

The city now has 92,358 active cases, which is a slight improvement from yesterday.

A total of 22,055 patients also recovered from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 9,40,930.

The bulletin said that 57,690 tests including 38,786 RTPCR and 18,904 rapid antigen tests were done in the last 24 hours.

India reported 3,52,991 new cases on Monday, taking the active cases in the country to 28,13,658 active cases, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)