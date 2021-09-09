Delhi-Ahmedabad bullet train to pass extensively through Udaipur

The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd officials gave a presentation on the ambitious project to Uduipur District Collector Chetan Deora and discussed it in detail.

Jaipur, Sep 10 (IANS) Rajasthan's Smart City Udaipur will figure on the path of the bullet train running between Delhi and Ahmedabad, at a speed of 350 km per hour, to make the journey only three hours, officials said on Thursday.

Officials under the leadership of NHSRC Ltd Executive Director Anup Agarwal and Survey Manager Rajiv Dutt furnished detailed information on points related to preparation of DPR of the Delhi-Ahmedabad high speed train.

It was informed that 75 percent of the total 875 km long track of this project i.e. 657 km track, will come up in Rajasthan. This trek will pass through seven of the state' districts - Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Dungarpur. Udaipur district will have total 127 km of the track.

The proposed stations in Rajasthan shall be constructed at Behror, Shahjahanpur, Jaipur, Ajmer, Vijaynagar, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, and Dungarpur.

RITES DGM P.K. Rao informed that a total of 9 stations are proposed to be built under this 127 km track in Udaipur.

Corporation officials said that due to technical reasons related to safety in train operation, the entire track will be made differently, and will be elevated on pillars, while eight tunnels of less than one kilometre distance will also be built in Udaipur district, which will be on the ground. In this sense, the issue of land acquisition will be minimised. Similarly, this track will also pass over five rivers.

Officials said that to give concrete shape to this project, a survey of the entire track will be done by helicopter and on the basis of this survey, a detailed project report will be prepared. After approval of the DPR, the project will be implemented on the ground.

--IANS

arc/vd