Delhi air quality in 'moderate' category, marginal deterioration expected tomorrow

New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "moderate" category on Thursday morning. The air quality index (AQI) was 157 according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).



The AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate towards the high end of the "moderate" to the lower end of the "poor" category by tomorrow.

"The overall Delhi air quality is in the lower end of the Moderate category. Surface winds are high but forecasted to slow down by tomorrow. Although the temperature is becoming warmer, AQI is forecasted to marginally deteriorate towards the high end of the moderate to lower end of the poor category by tomorrow. But AQI will not stay in Poor for a longer time and likely to marginally improve thereafter and forecasted to oscillate between Poor to Moderate category on 5 and 6 March," SAFAR said in its bulletin.

The concentrations of the particulate matter (PM) with a diameter of 10 and 2.5 microns stood at 186 and 72, both falling under the 'moderate' category respectively, as per SAFAR data.

An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe. (ANI)

