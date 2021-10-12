Delhi: All-women library at Karala village draws good response from students

New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI): Students of an all-women library in Karala village in Delhi's North West district, which was inaugurated on August 31 this year to help women and girls at the village prepare for competitive exams, expressed their satisfaction with the facilities at the library.



Girls said that now it is easy to prepare for exams by staying in the village. The library was set up by the North West district administration under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme.

Saumya Sharma, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Kanjhawala said that all the books of competitive exams like NEET, UPSC, SSC will be provided free of cost to the women.

"This library has been specially built for girls who cannot study at their homes. All the books of competitive exams like NEET, UPSC, SSC will be provided free-of-cost to the women," she told ANI.

Sharma further stated that a total of 36 girls can acquire seats in the library at one time, but the seating arrangement will be expanded in future so that maximum women can sit here and study.

Speaking to ANI, Monika, a UPSC aspirant at the library said, "We have been getting good facilities in this library. Earlier, we used to go far for the library as there was no library around. But now, it is easy to prepare for exams by staying in our village. It has reduced our time and money."

She also said that the library opened for students on September 1 and getting a very good response. "Many times, all the seats get filled and other students need to wait for the seat here. We are requesting the SDM to expand the seating capacity of this library so that more girls can study here," Monika added.

Monika said that she would request the SDM to construct this kind of library in other villages too so that girls coming from nearby villages can study at their own places and save their time and money.

Another student, Ritika said that the library does not only have competitive exam books but also NCERT books for classes 6 to 12. "Every female student can study here because it does not only have competitive exam books but also NCERT books for classes 6 to 12," she said. (ANI)

