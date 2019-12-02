Delhi and Central govt should work together to ensure women's safety: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi (India), Dec 2 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that state and the Central governments should work together towards resolving the issue of women's safety and there should be no politicization of such issues.

Addressing the Delhi Assembly on the first day of the last session before the Delhi Assembly elections in 2020, Kejriwal said: "The issue of women safety in the country should not be politicized and the state and the Central governments should work together towards resolving such issues." He termed the situation of law and order situation in Delhi as 'grave'.

"I am very despaired to see the news of unfortunate incidents of rape and murder against women every morning. Recently, a 27-year old doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad, a 6-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Rajasthan, a 40-year-old woman was raped and murdered in Kerala. We hear about such incidents from Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Coimbatore and Ranchi. What has happened to our country? Women are unsafe in each city, and in each state of our nation," said Kejriwal."Whereas families are concerned about the safety of their women members, all these unfortunate incidents are sparking grave anger and outrage in the people. I believe that there should be no politics on the issue of women's safety in the country, and people should fulfil their responsibilities in whatever capacity they can," he said.He said that rape convicts should be punished within 6 months of the crime."Nothing is so complicated that cannot be fixed, we all have to do our duty. Even the judiciary should fulfil its duty of resolving the cases of such heinous crimes as quickly as they can. Judgements on such cases must be passes on a mission mode and the culprits must be convicted within six months of the initiation of the trial," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)