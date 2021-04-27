Delhi: Another hospital moves HC for urgent oxygen supply; court directs govt to take steps

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): An emergency application was moved by the super speciality Venkateshwar Hospital in the Delhi High Court for the urgent supply of medical oxygen to saves the lives of patients admitted at its hospital.



The Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli which is currently hearing the batch of a petition of the different hospitals facing trouble due to short supply of oxygen has issued verbal directions to the Delhi government to immediately take steps for the supply of allocated oxygen to the Venkateshwar Hospital.

The matter was represented by Senior Advocate Sachin Puri, assisted by Advocate Sudhir Mishra, and Advocate Petal Chandhok partners with Trust Legal.

The petitioner (hospital), which is located in Dwarka, at present, is treating 320 COVID-19 patients. The hospital in its petition on April 27 said that they are left with medical oxygen supply for few hours only.

Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra appearing for the Delhi government told the court that he will talk with the officer and ensure the Venkateshwar hospitals get oxygen supply.

However, the Delhi High Court said, "What is the point of creating infrastructure when they have to come here to court."

The court also showed displeasure with the reports of black marketing of oxygen cylinders. It told the Delhi government to take those involved in black marketing in custody saying that the government has powers to take action. (ANI)

