Delhi anti-CAA protests: Several policemen injured in stone-pelting, 40 detained

New Delhi [India], Dec 20 (ANI): Several policemen suffered injuries in stone pelting by unidentified people during protests over the amended Citizenship Act here.

Delhi Police has detained around 40 persons and said strict legal action will be taken against those who have been found involved in the violence and arson.

"While the protesters were being pushed back, a private car parked at Subhash Marg, Darya Ganj was set ablaze. The police staff immediately doused the fire using water and handy fire extinguishers. Some police personnel including senior officers were injured in stone-pelting. Around 40 persons have been detained. Strict legal action will be taken against those who have been found involved in the violence and arson," read a statement from the Delhi Police.The police also used water cannon on protesters gathered at Jama Masjid after they started pelting stones."Protest going on since morning was peaceful. Around 6.30 pm, some outsiders came here and started pelting stones. We used water cannon. People were pushed back. Some policemen received injuries. Some people have been detained," Delhi Police PRO, MS Randhawa said on protest at Jama Masjid.The police said that there were large gatherings also in the areas of Seelampur, Shastri Park, Jamia Nagar and Shaheen Bagh but they were dispersed peacefully.Protests erupted across the country against the newly-enacted citizenship law, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)